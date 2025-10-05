Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Logansport

LOGANSPORT — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Logansport who may be in extreme danger.

Kairi Maier was last seen Monday, Sept. 29, at 3:30 a.m. in Logansport, which is about 69 miles north of Indianapolis.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office describes Maier as a white female, 5 feet tall and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue gym shorts and baby blue shoes.

Police believe Maier may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Kairi Maier's whereabouts should contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 574-722-6060 or call 911.