Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing 19-year-old from Shelbyville

Logan Meadows.jpg
Indiana State Police
Logan Meadows.jpg
Posted at 2:59 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 14:59:28-04

SHELBYVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for Logan Meadows, 19, of Shelbyville.

Logan is described as 5’8” and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Logan is missing from Shelbyville, which is 32 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday, July 26 at 12 p.m.

Logan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE