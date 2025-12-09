Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Camby

CAMBY — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 79-year-old man who disappeared from Camby, Indiana Tuesday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the disappearance of William Duncan, who was last seen on December 9 at 5:00 a.m.

Duncan is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. The clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

He was driving a white 2021 GMC Terrain with an Indiana license plate MB309A.

Duncan is missing from Camby, which is located 14 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis. Authorities believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about William Duncan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 765-342-5544 or call 911 immediately.