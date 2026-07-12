Silver Alert issued for missing 8-year-old boy and 'armed and dangerous' mother in South Bend

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- A Statewide Silver Alert was declared early Sunday evening for an 8-year-old boy and his "armed and dangerous" mother, who were last seen in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department says the mother, 38-year-old Carrie Crawford, is a 5-foot, black female who weighs 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police describe her child, Carlito Chism, as a 5-foot black male who weighs 65 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and khaki pants. Police say the 8-year-old child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say they believe they are traveling on foot and say they were last seen in South Bend on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.