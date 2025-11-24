Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old girl from Fort Wayne who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Aliyah Difilippo, a Hispanic female, was last seen Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 5:10 p.m. in Fort Wayne, which is located 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Difilippo is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, red and black pajama pants, and carrying a blanket.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating her disappearance and believes she may be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Aliyah Difilippo's whereabouts is urged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911 immediately.