Silver Alert issued for missing Hagerstown teen

HAGERSTOWN (WRTV) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old from Hagerstown.

Timothy Moore was last seen on June 4, 2026, at 12:30 a.m., according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

Moore is described as a white male. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt of unknown color and blue jeans. Moore may be riding a black E-bike, police said.

Hagerstown is located about 60 miles east of Indianapolis.

Police believe Moore is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Timothy Moore's whereabouts should contact the Hagerstown Police Department at 765-973-9355 or call 911.