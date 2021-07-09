Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 35-year-old woman last seen Thursday afternoon in Lawrence.

Marion White is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen driving a black 2014 Chrysler 200 with Indiana license plate BPZ510.

She was last seen around 12 p.m. on July 8, 2021

White is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Marion White is asked to call 911 or the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.