Silver Alert issued for Muncie teenager

MUNCIE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Muncie teenager.

Police said 15-year-old Ella Saylor was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 3rd.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Mackinaw jacket with Washington DC on the front and black pajamas with puzzle pieces printed on them.

Police believe Saylor could be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ella Saylor, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.

