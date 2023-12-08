Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for Newton County 18-year-old

Indiana State Police
Posted at 6:46 AM, Dec 08, 2023
NEWTON COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 18-year-old from Newton County.

Christian William Fritts, 18, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 108 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Fritts is missing from De Motte, Indiana which is 124 miles north west of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Police said Fritts was last seen wearing a brown carpenter jacket, brown khakis and white/grey sketchers.

Fritts is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christian William Fritts, contact the Newton County Sheriff Department at 219-4745661 or 911.

