Simon Property Group announces the passing of David Simon

INDIANAPOLIS — David Simon, CEO and President of Simon Property Group, one of the most admired retail real estate companies in the world, has died. He was 64 years old.

According to a company spokesperson, Simon passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026 surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

The Simon family shared the following statement:

"Our family is deeply grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from across the globe. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother poured his heart and soul into building Simon Property Group. He was most proud of his family, his wife of over 40 years Jackie, and their 5 children: Eli, Rebecca, Hannah, Sam and Noah, and 7 grandchildren. We ask for privacy as we grieve our great loss."

David Simon's career stands as one of the most remarkable leadership stories in the history of American business. Over more than three decades, he took a regional family real estate enterprise and built it into the undisputed global leader in retail real estate.

David Simon was a graduate of The Indiana University Kelley School of Business (B.S., 1983) and Columbia University's Graduate School of Business (M.B.A., 1985). Before joining the family enterprise, he distinguished himself as an investment banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions and leveraged buyouts — a foundation that equipped him with the financial acumen and deal-making instincts that became defining features of his leadership.

Details regarding memorial services will be shared by the Simon family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the: Anti Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, UJA Federation of New York and Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.