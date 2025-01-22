Simple hack can save you money and keep your home warm this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — A quick check of your windows may suggest a problem.

Guardian Angel Restoration President Mike Talbot said adding an extra layer of insulation to your window will help keep the cold air from coming inside.

You can do it for about $15 a box. Talbot said that would cover around three windows.

"It basically creates a containment temp from the inside. It's going to help keep the cold temperatures from infiltrating the insides," he said. "Today, we added a window film onto my son's window so that we can better insulate the home value and prevent the outdoor temperatures from reaching the indoor temperatures."

"You always want to check your weather stripping on the bottom side to make sure it doesn't have cracks or any breaks in it or is falling off. If it is dry rotted, you definitely want to replace it," said Construction Project Manager Justin Hall.

Using an infrared thermometer, WRTV checked the temperatures of windows inside and out.

40 degrees was the temperature of our colleague's window inside with no blinds but covered in plastic film.

By simply keeping the blinds down, there was a 22-degree difference at 62.

The outside temperature of the same window was 14 below zero.

At Talbot's, his windows were over 75 degrees with film.

Adding the plastic barrier is quick and easy.

All you need is a pair of scissors and a blow dryer, and you can do it yourself. Hall demonstrated for WRTV.

"It will help with heat in your house and the utility bill and it's just a win all the way around," said Hall.

Talbot said a lot of people cost themselves money by turning the thermostat.

"When you try to save money by decreasing your thermostat, you're decreasing the efficiency of your home, so your furnace is actually working harder to keep up with that for lower temperatures," said Talbot. "By adding a window film and other efficiency rating things to your home, you're going to help your furnace work a little less hard and maintain the temperatures of your home."

Nikki Fisher said cold, drafty rooms are really hard on children and older adults.

"Our mission at Guardian Angel is simple. We care about the people in our community, and our goal is to keep them safe, as well as the health and safety of their homes. So following simple tips like this really can help you save money, and keep your family safe and warm during these frigid temperatures," she said.

