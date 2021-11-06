Single mom, two kids receive new Habitat home on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — There's nothing like a safe home to call your own, and that's what a single mom and her two kids now have, thanks to Habitat for Humanity, volunteers, and donations from local companies.

On Friday, Debera Kurz, her daughter, and her son will now get to spend the first night in their brand new Habitat home on the city's west side.

Kurz said homeownership has been a goal of theirs as a family. She's been in the Habitat program for two years, but the build was delayed due to the pandemic. She said she is grateful to all those who helped make this day, and their new life possible.

"I think there are times in your life when, at least in my life, I felt a little helpless or hopeless," Kurz said. "I didn't have a voice and being in this program has given me the opportunity, and it's reminded me of the voice that I have to work for what I want with my family; learning the skills that help me become a successful homeowner."

Kurz's home is one of 19 that Habitat was able to build this year, thanks to sponsors and volunteers. Kurz put in 300 hours of so-called "sweat-equity" on the building site by helping to construct her home.

She said her family is most looking forward to cooking meals together, having dinner in their dining room space, and being healthier and happier.