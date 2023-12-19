Six dogs saved in Kokomo after allegedly being neglected

KOKOMO- The lives of six dogs in Kokomo are now saved after community members jumped into action this weekend.

"Once they told us we could take them I think we had them in the car within three minutes," said Misty Dexter, an animal advocate.

A Facebook post started circulating where neighbors were expressing concerns for dogs that looked like they had been neglected and one that was dead. Dexter is one of three people that showed up to the property off of South 400 East in Kokomo. She says the dogs were living in igloos outside and were chained to trees.

"They had no food, no water, bowls that were overturned and completely empty," said Dexter.

Dexter says they were able to convince the original owners to give the dogs over. The six surviving dogs are underweight, some have open wounds on their feet, and scars on their ears. Dexter says the owners told her the dogs weren't neglected.

"They reported that they were feeding the dogs, that the dogs were being cared for but they did acknowledge that the dog outside froze to death," said Dexter.

WRTV also reached out to the owners, one of them answered and then hung up on us.

Dexter says neighbors reached out to the Howard County Sheriff's Office and Kokomo Humane Society. She says they came out to the property, but only removed the body of the dog that died.

"There was no accountability from anyone. We pay these agencies with our tax dollars to protect these animals. They can’t protect themselves, they depend on humans for care and support and the owners weren’t doing it. The safe guard was law enforcement, was the humane society and they came and they saw this and they still said it’s not our responsibly, but it is, it’s literally in your job description," said Dexter.

WRTV reached out to the Howard County Sheriff's Office and the Kokomo Humane Society. The sheriff's office told us this is an animal control investigation and animal control has not responded to us.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health if you think you see signs of animal abuse or neglect the first step is to call your local animal control, but if you're community doesn't have one call the Sheriff's Office. Animal control is not mandated by the Sate of Indiana.

"So what happens and how a case is handled varies widely from one jurisdiction to the next," said Denise Derrer Spears, a spokesperson for the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

Derrer Spears says when animal control or law enforcement goes into a situation, they're looking for any signs of abuse, neglect or abandonment.

"And all of those have legal definitions in Indiana law so they'll be going in there looking for something that meets that standard," said Derrer Spears.

The six dogs have been named the Land Before Love Pack after the movie the Land Before Time. Five of them are up for adoption or need a foster homes they're named Cera, Petri, Little Foot, Spike, and Chomper.

They're also in need of donations for vet care. If you would like to donate you can contact Misty at 619-787-2838 or mistycdexter86@gmail.com.