Skating for Mental Health brings awareness and resources to Hamilton County

CARMEL, Ind. — More than 100 mental health professionals, caregivers and families gathered Saturday at the Christkindlmarkt in Hamilton County to raise awareness and connect residents with local mental health resources.

The event, called Skating for Mental Health, took place at The Ice at Carter Green in Carmel and featured participation from local hospitals and advocacy groups. Organizers said all skating sessions sold out, with 250 people attending each session.

The event was organized by Retirement Plan Advisors in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

WRTV SKATING FOR MENTAL HEALTH

“We want Hoosiers to know that there are a lot of resources here,” said Greg Poplarski of Retirement Plan Advisors. “We’re here to help.”

Advocates said the event comes at an important time of year, when people may feel isolated or alone. Aspire CEO Antony Sheehan said raising awareness and encouraging conversations about mental health can help reduce stigma.

WRTV

“Mental health is important, especially at this time of year when people feel a bit isolated and alone,” Sheehan said.

Aspire opened its first dedicated mental health crisis center in Noblesville in October. The center provides immediate care for residents experiencing mental health emergencies, and Sheehan said it has already helped thousands of people.

WRTV

“People are facing extraordinary circumstances,” Sheehan said. “They’re facing a crisis, and the Life Center in Noblesville is a safe place to go.”

Sheehan said events like Skating for Mental Health can help start conversations, but more work remains.

“We’re not there yet,” he said. “The more we can speak to issues that are often discussed quietly in homes across Indiana, the better. This event is about encouraging people not to be alone with their concerns and to talk about them.”