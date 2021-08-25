Small plane crash lands on roundabout in Fishers

FISHERS — A small, two-seater plane crash landed on a roundabout in Fishers late Wednesday afternoon.

Photo provided/Nikki DeMentri WRTV

Fishers Police Department confirms there were no injuries when the plane made a crash landing without hitting any cars on the roundabout, located at E. 96th Street and Sargent Road.

#TrafficAlert FPD is on the scene of a plane crash near 96th St/Sargent Rd. The pilot was the only one on board. No injuries. Minor damage to the plane (Aerosport Homebuilt)and street signs. Westbound 96th St is closed. Pls avoid the area. The FAA will be investigating. pic.twitter.com/RWFukxeHp2 — Fishers_Police (@Fishers_Police) August 25, 2021

Yes, that is a plane on a sidewalk in Fishers.



A two-seater plane crash landed off of a roundabout near Covington and 96th.



Fishers Fire confirms no injuries. It looks like the only thing hit was a speed limit sign. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/RCyB419G4c — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) August 25, 2021

This is a developing story. We will continue to update when details become available.

