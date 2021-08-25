Watch
Small plane crash lands on roundabout in Fishers

Photo provided/Devon Nave
Posted at 6:55 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 19:32:48-04

FISHERS — A small, two-seater plane crash landed on a roundabout in Fishers late Wednesday afternoon.

Fishers Police Department confirms there were no injuries when the plane made a crash landing without hitting any cars on the roundabout, located at E. 96th Street and Sargent Road.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update when details become available.

