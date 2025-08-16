Smile! Damien Center expands services to include dental care for all

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's oldest and largest HIV and AIDS service organization, the Damien Center, has expanded services with the opening of Damien Dental.

The new dental clinic is designed to serve not only individuals living with HIV/AIDS but also the broader community.

Located within the Center’s new headquarters at East Washington and North Oriental Streets on Indianapolis' east side, Damien Dental aims to tackle growing concerns regarding accessible dental care. Alan Witchey, President & CEO of the Damien Center, explained, “Many of our clients were not getting dental care, were not able to afford it.”

For the past 20 years, Frank Shirley, a long-time client of the Damien Center, has received various medical services from the organization. The addition of dental services is a significant milestone for patients like Shirley, who commented on the center's holistic approach: “They look after people, they care. I’m glad to see it’s all housed under one roof.”

The establishment of Damien Dental was a priority for the center, with Witchey emphasizing the challenges patients face when they must visit multiple locations for medical and dental care.

“If people have to go to multiple locations, they may not always follow through with all those extra locations. People are focused on getting their basic needs met, like food and housing,” he said.

Shirley recounted a previous negative experience at another dental office, expressing relief at finding a welcoming environment at the Damien Center.

“I was turned away because one of the doctors got blood on their hands, they told me this session was over. I told them I was undetectable. They told me they don’t care. It was really hurtful.”

The Damien Center aims to provide a safe space for individuals living with HIV and the LGBTQ+ community, reflecting its mission to be a second home for those in need.

Jillian Albee, the Dental Director for Damien Dental, highlighted the unique benefits of the clinic’s design.

“Something really special, I think, about a public health clinic is that often you have access to their medical providers right down the hall. There's a pharmacy right down the hall. There's food across the hall, so things that other private practice dentists may not be able to offer to patients are at our fingertips,” Albee said.

“We don't want people to ever feel like they can't be safe in these walls. It's a place where we welcome people, we accept you as you are and meet you where you are, and we want to provide support and care,” Witchey said.

Damien Dental is equipped to serve patients with insurance, and they offer a sliding fee scale for those without coverage. Additionally, patient financial counselors are available to assist individuals in applying for Medicaid or Marketplace plans, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent anyone from receiving the care they need.

As the Damien Center continues its commitment to improving the health and well-being of the community, the launch of Damien Dental marks a significant step forward in delivering comprehensive services in one inclusive environment.