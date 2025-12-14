Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snowfall totals from Saturday's winter storm in Central Indiana

WRTV
INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's winter storm hit several counties in Central Indiana and beyond -- But how much has fallen so far?

According to the National Weather Service in Indiana, here are some of the latest snowfall amounts that have landed on the ground.

  • Alexandria, IN - 6.5 inches
  • Edgewood, IN - 6.2 inches
  • Anderson, IN - 6 inches
  • Carmel, IN - 6 inches
  • Fishers, IN - 6 inches
  • Westfield, IN - 6 inches
  • Brownsburg, IN - 5.7 inches
  • Indianapolis Int'l, IN - 5.4 inches
  • Unionville, IN - 5.0 inches
  • Castleton, IN - 4.7 inches
  • Beech Grove, IN - 4.5 inches
  • Speedway, IN - 4.2 inches
  • Monument Circle, IN - 3.5 inches
  • Kokomo, IN - 3.5 inches

To see if your area has a recorded snowfall amount, click here for more listings on the official NWS site.

