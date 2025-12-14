Snowfall totals from Saturday's winter storm in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's winter storm hit several counties in Central Indiana and beyond -- But how much has fallen so far?

According to the National Weather Service in Indiana, here are some of the latest snowfall amounts that have landed on the ground.



Alexandria, IN - 6.5 inches

Edgewood, IN - 6.2 inches

Anderson, IN - 6 inches

Carmel, IN - 6 inches

Fishers, IN - 6 inches

Westfield, IN - 6 inches

Brownsburg, IN - 5.7 inches

Indianapolis Int'l, IN - 5.4 inches

Unionville, IN - 5.0 inches

Castleton, IN - 4.7 inches

Beech Grove, IN - 4.5 inches

Speedway, IN - 4.2 inches

Monument Circle, IN - 3.5 inches

Kokomo, IN - 3.5 inches

To see if your area has a recorded snowfall amount, click here for more listings on the official NWS site.