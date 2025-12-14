Snowfall totals from Saturday's winter storm in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's winter storm hit several counties in Central Indiana and beyond -- But how much has fallen so far?
According to the National Weather Service in Indiana, here are some of the latest snowfall amounts that have landed on the ground.
- Alexandria, IN - 6.5 inches
- Edgewood, IN - 6.2 inches
- Anderson, IN - 6 inches
- Carmel, IN - 6 inches
- Fishers, IN - 6 inches
- Westfield, IN - 6 inches
- Brownsburg, IN - 5.7 inches
- Indianapolis Int'l, IN - 5.4 inches
- Unionville, IN - 5.0 inches
- Castleton, IN - 4.7 inches
- Beech Grove, IN - 4.5 inches
- Speedway, IN - 4.2 inches
- Monument Circle, IN - 3.5 inches
- Kokomo, IN - 3.5 inches
To see if your area has a recorded snowfall amount, click here for more listings on the official NWS site.