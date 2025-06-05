Soccer clinic connecting kids with Marion County Prosecutor's Office

INDIANAPOLIS — Through soccer and conversations, kids across Indianapolis learned about leadership, connection and all about what the Marion County Prosecutor's office does.

The MCPO's third annual soccer clinic was held on Indy's northwest side on Thursday.

"If we can help build those leadership skills, build self-esteem, those are the things that are going to help keep kids out of the criminal justice system," said Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

The goal of the soccer clinic is to build relationships with young people and their parents before they come into contact with the criminal justice system.

"We got some real competitors out here. The weather did not deter them. It just speaks to the number one kid's passion for the game of soccer, but also kids are looking for great opportunities, and if you provide those opportunities, kids are gonna take advantage of them," said Mears.

For 9-year-old Allison, it's a way to express herself and make friends.

"It's like an opportunity. It's like to me, it's like a fun activity to do. It has been good. I made a new friend," she said.

She said scoring boosts her confidence.

"It feels like a championship. I'm like, 'yeah, I won,'" she said.

8-year-old Joseull came to the clinic today with one goal on his mind. "I wanted to beat Ryan Mears. Last time we came here, I scored on Ryan Mear," he said.

Mears believes an important tool in tackling youth violence is to make the MCPO approachable.

He says his office is seeing a dramatic increase in cases of young people possessing guns, and it's the number one case that MCPO is filing against young people.

"Last time I checked, the number was 375, which is significantly more than what we filed in previous years," he said.

He said his office will continue to have outside-of-the-box activities with kids throughout the year.

"That's where all of our focus is, whether it's law enforcement at the prosecutor's office, what can we do to prevent kids from getting those guns, but also trying to understand the root cause issue, why do kids think they need to have a gun in the first place? Why does a 15-year-old kid think that it's necessary to possess a firearm," he said.

MCPO will hit the basketball court next. That clinic will take place in July.