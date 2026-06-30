Bob Ross painting sells for $320k at auction

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) -- "Mountain Summit," a painting done by Bob Ross during Season 13 of his show "The Joy of Painting," sold for $320,000 at auction on Tuesday.

The painting was auctioned off in Marlborough, Massachusetts, as part of an American Stories: Celebrating 250 Years of Independence sale.

The net proceeds from the painting will support Ball State PBS. Ross filmed 30 of the 31 seasons of "The Joy of Painting" in Muncie, where Ball State University is located.

“We are deeply grateful for the generosity and enthusiasm surrounding this auction,” said Angie Grimes, interim general manager and director of audience development for Ball State Public Media, in a press release.

“Bob Ross created so much of 'The Joy of Painting' here in Muncie, and this result is a meaningful reminder of the lasting relationship he built with WIPB. To see that legacy continue supporting the station decades later—at such an important time for public media — is incredibly special for all of us at Ball State PBS," Grimes said.

Ball State PBS is a part of Ball State Public Media, which gives BSU students the opportunity to get hands-on experience producing programming that airs across east central Indiana.