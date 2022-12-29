Some AT&T customer still without internet, landline a week after winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Many in Central Indiana are still scraping off snow and ice from Winter Storm Elliott.

It’s been almost a week of no internet, landline or home security system for Lawrence Township resident Bryan.

“If it was an emergency, I couldn’t even pick up a landline, because we have landline and dial 911. We have no dial tone," he said.

The longtime AT&T customer has a bundled service which includes landline, cell phones and home internet.

He says only his cell phone has been working since Dec. 22.

“I’ve called, been put on hold for 40, 50 minutes. I’ve put my number in a queue to where they’ll call you back in hour," he said.

Bryan relies on internet connection for his job.

He’s been working remotely for the past 15 years. His wife also works virtual on occasion, as well.

“For a week of no internet, we’re gonna get reimbursed $15.73," — an amount he feels isn't enough.

According to the AT&T app, 60 to 70 homes in his area are experiencing outages.

WRTV reached out to AT&T for comment.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson said:

“We’ve made significant progress with our restoration efforts following Winter Storm Elliott and continue to work as quickly and safely as possible until all service is restored.”

Bryan says there is a silver lining though.

His 33 and 22-year-old children are home for the holidays and the lack of screen time has made for some quality family bonding during Christmastime.

“We played games and Monopoly and that sort of thing," he said.

