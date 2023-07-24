Some Broad Ripple businesses revert to normal business hours, citing financial concerns

BROAD RIPPLE — After recent efforts to improve safety in Broad Ripple, numerous bars and businesses are now reverting back to regular business hours, citing financial concerns.

The city and Village Association announced safety upgrades less than a month ago, which included some bars closing at 1 a-m.

But many businesses, like Goodfellas Pizza, which sits at the heart of bars and restaurants in Broad Ripple, say that early closure has hurt them financially.

"We do pizza by the slice, big pies all New York style," said Shift Lead Cole Mcelroy.

Goodfellas is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, right now. They were open until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday's until the Broad Ripple Village Association announced businesses would close at 1 a.m. following a deadly shooting in late June.

Shift manager, Cole Mcelroy says, closing early had a major impact on them, both financially and for their employees.

"It was taking hours away from our late-night crew, which was just really unfortunate and sad for them, because that is cutting out of their paycheck and it's also kind of out of our businesses pay as well. We definitely took a pretty big hit for a while, but we're still here. We're still ready to get things to go back to normal," he said.

Now, several establishments throughout Broad Ripple tell WRTV they're going back to closing at normal business hours.

For some it's 2 a.m. For others, it's 3 a.m.

"It's gonna be lovely for our business. We mainly cater to the late-night crew, especially, especially on Fridays, and Saturdays since we're open till three and we are one of the only places serving food,"Mcelroy said. "Now that we're actually able to go back to that we're gonna be able to help a lot more people."

The Broad Ripple Village Association says bars are working to put public safety first and balance running their business.

No public comment will be made.

The city says, "it continues to work with businesses and the Broad Ripple Village Association, using the tools available, to keep the area safe and welcoming."

That includes barricades in the former troubled Broad Ripple Station parking lot, more lighting, cameras and police presence.

"I like what they're doing. they're creating an environment where it's safe. It's like downtown on Georgia Street," said visitor Dave Smith.

Mcelroy is hoping the trouble makers will stay home, but encourages those wanting to have a good time to support their business.

"I hope the lines are packed out the door from you know, 10 to 3 in the morning. I really would just appreciate everyone coming out and supporting us," he said.

IMPD says it hasn't had any trouble with Broad Ripple since the safety upgrades were made three weeks ago.

It's continuing to work with businesses and the community.