Some businesses in downtown Indianapolis boarding up windows

INDIANAPOLIS — Some businesses in downtown Indianapolis on Monday started boarding up their windows and front doors.

While some businesses declined to talk about their reasoning, it is hard to ignore the wooden planks are going up on the day before the election.

Banks and other financial institutions near Monument Circle added boards outside their buildings.

The owner of a lunch spot on Market Street explained why she's adding this layer of protection at this time.

"The fear is that we don't know what is going to happen tomorrow, we don't know who is going to be upset, because we know someone will be upset, and we don't know what they are going to do," Danielle Cooney, owner of Soupremacy, said. "And I can't afford to replace another window."

Boards were also going up outside a breakfast spot on Delaware Street, a dentist's office, and a brew house on the corner of New York and Delaware.

Other business owners near Monument Circle said they plan to put up boards on Election Day.