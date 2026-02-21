INDIANAPOLIS, IND — Over $600,000 has been raised so far this year for Special Olympics Indiana through its Polar Plunge events. Participants braved the cold waters at Geist Saturday morning, jumping in to support athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.

"We hope to make $1.1 million by the end of the plunge season, which concludes on March 7th," Special Olympics Indiana CEO Jeff Mohler said at the event.

The fundraising dollars support athletes like Charlotte Klee, giving them opportunities to compete in sports they love while building a supportive community for their families.

WATCH | Special Olympics takes Polar Plunge

'Somewhere they can go:' Indianapolis neighbors take the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana

"She's got a mean three-pointer, we're working on our reverse dunk as we speak," Charlotte's dad Nick Klee said with a chuckle. "[Also,] just to be able to be amongst individuals and families who understand ultimately at the end of the day, we all love playing basketball, but sometimes we just do it a little bit different, which is okay."

For special education teacher Madison Johnson, who took the plunge on Saturday, the Special Olympics mission holds particular significance for the children she teaches daily.

"They really know that there's a place for them even if they're not striving for the NFL, that their passion and their drive is supported and that there's somewhere that they can go. And it's really motivating for them," said Johnson. "Even if they're at the young age, they still talk about it all the time. So it's amazing to watch."

Those interested in learning more about Special Olympics Indiana can do so by clicking the link here.

