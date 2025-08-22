Soulfood Shack reopens on Indy's east side with revamped space, menu and focus on community

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Soulfood Shack on East Washington Street wants her restaurant to be more than just a place to eat. She's wants to create a community hub that aims to bring people together through food and fellowship.

Philecia Jones, who owns 16 businesses, says Soulfood Shack has been her most challenging venture due to marketing difficulties. But she's revamped both the space and the food with a clear mission in mind.

"I want to bring the love back into the community through the food. We have greens, mac and cheese, yams, cornbread, smothered chops," Jones said.

The restaurant's mission extends beyond serving traditional soul food. Jones plans to donate a portion of monthly sales to families in need, drawing from her own experiences with housing instability.

"I've been evicted 21 times. A lot of people feel like they can't make it. So if you need help with your rent, things I've been through, Soul Food Shack would love to give back. I love giving back to the community," Jones said.

Kevina White, a friend of Jones, praised the entrepreneur's commitment to the community.

"She has a welcoming heart. She does use resources from the restaurant as well to pour out into the community and feed families in need. She deserves her flowers," White said.

"We just want somebody to come out here and have a good time and eat with us, fellowship with us, and just show love without no violence," Jones said.

Soulfood Shack is hosting a grand re-opening celebration on Saturday, August 23rd, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature local artists performing and include a free open mic opportunity for community members. Another event will take place on August 30 at the restaurant to celebrate the reopening.