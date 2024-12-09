Solutions for the unhoused: Safe Park Indy secures another lot on the northside

INDIANAPOLIS— A program helping the unhoused is creating even more space.

Safe Park Indy is located on the northeast side of town and offers people living in their cars a free and safe space.

"There are 1,700 people on any given night who are unsheltered in Indianapolis," said Emily Wachner, Safe Park Indy. "We have a waiting list of more than 350 people at this point."

As far as eligibility, any person living in their car, as long as they don't have a minor living inside their car with them, is welcome.

"Our first partner site had a community room with meals and other resources," said Wachner. "This new site has some figuring out to do on what they are able to offer."

The program launched in October and is seeing high demand which led it to securing another lot.

The new location will open on the north side closer to the center of Indianapolis this January.

The lot will be near services like Horizon House and others that people living in their cars need.

WRTV talked with Emily Wachner, the community partnership director for Safe Park Indy.

She says the wait list continues to grow with hundreds waiting for a spot.

Wachner says Safe Park has a goal of opening four locations by the end of 2025.

"Churches make the best partners because they have volunteers and people on hand ready to open their space," said Wachner. "

To learn more about the program and how to help click here.

WATCH | West side community center offers new solutions for unhoused Hoosiers