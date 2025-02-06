Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Southport High School students, teacher injured during chemistry lab accident

southport high school.jpg
Perry Township Schools
southport high school.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and a teacher at Southport High School were injured during an accident in a chemistry lab on Thursday.

An official with Perry Township Schools says a large glass bottle shattered causing minor injuries to a “few” students and the chemistry teacher. The exact number of students injured was not disclosed.

School nurses checked out the injured students and teacher, and all parents and guardians were contacted.

“Safety is a top priority in Perry Township Schools,” the official said. “We are reviewing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.