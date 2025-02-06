Southport High School students, teacher injured during chemistry lab accident

INDIANAPOLIS — Students and a teacher at Southport High School were injured during an accident in a chemistry lab on Thursday.

An official with Perry Township Schools says a large glass bottle shattered causing minor injuries to a “few” students and the chemistry teacher. The exact number of students injured was not disclosed.

School nurses checked out the injured students and teacher, and all parents and guardians were contacted.

“Safety is a top priority in Perry Township Schools,” the official said. “We are reviewing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.”