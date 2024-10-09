Southport Police Department helps send hurricane relief to Tennessee

SOUTHPORT — Mudslides and massive destruction are devastating Greeneville, Tennesee.

Hoosiers have been stepping up to help people devastated by Hurricane Helene as the Southport Police Department collects vital supplies.

"They had a lot of mudslides and it's going to take months to restore power," said Chief Tom Vaughn. "Everything is demolished and they're actually living in tents and sleeping bags."

WRTV

Chief Vaughn and the Southport Police Department are asking for help.

Donated items go directly to people who are living in limbo.

The donation drop-off schedule is Thursday, October 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

wrtv Donations for helene and people evacuating tampa for milton

Greeneville is just one area in America that needs help, while others are bracing for even more.

"It's like we haven't fixed one problem yet and now we're going to have another," said Vaughn.

On top of Helene comes Hurricane Milton.

WRTV

Vaughn says millions in Florida are braced for the second massive storm. They are already planning how to help when it comes ashore.

Meteorologists say Milton is not expected to soak Tennessee like Helene did, but thousands have been forced out of the sunshine state.

"It's definitely scary," said Gunnar Greathouse, who evacuated Tampa. "This one feels a little bit different than ones in the past, especially because the beaches got pretty much destroyed with the last storm."

Greathouse left Tampa earlier this week.

wrtv Donations for helene and people evacuating tampa for milton

"Traffic was really bad getting out of there," said Greathouse. "I was luckily able to get gas and that's now a problem for a lot of people."

He says organizations that join together to help show how Americans have each other's back. It's a message echoed by Chief Vaughn.

"Whatever we can get them to get through this rough time is what we are trying to do," said Vaughn.

