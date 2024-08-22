Watch Now
Southwest Airlines to add non-stop flight from Indianapolis to Nashville in Spring 2025

Southwest Airlines
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Southwest Airlines
INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines will soon be connecting Indianapolis travelers directly to the Music City capital of the world.

The airline will begin a daily non-stop flight from the Indianapolis airport to Nashville, Tennessee on March 6, 2025.

Airport officials say they have been working on connecting Indianapolis and Nashville through a non-stop flight for seven years. It will now launch just in time for the Spring Break travel season and run daily year-round.

An Indianapolis International Airport staff member says community leaders were able to convince Southwest of the need, saying Hoosiers were driving to Nashville because it was quicker than taking a flight with a connection.

Southwest flies non-stop out of Indianapolis to the following locations:

  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Baltimore
  • Cancun
  • Dallas-Love
  • Denver
  • Panama City
  • Ft. Lauderdale
  • Houston-Hobby
  • Las Vegas
  • Kansas City
  • Orlando
  • Miami
  • Phoenix
  • Ft. Myers
  • San Diego
  • Sarasota/Bradenton
  • Tampa

