Southwest Airlines to add non-stop flight from Indianapolis to Nashville in Spring 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines will soon be connecting Indianapolis travelers directly to the Music City capital of the world.

The airline will begin a daily non-stop flight from the Indianapolis airport to Nashville, Tennessee on March 6, 2025.

Airport officials say they have been working on connecting Indianapolis and Nashville through a non-stop flight for seven years. It will now launch just in time for the Spring Break travel season and run daily year-round.

An Indianapolis International Airport staff member says community leaders were able to convince Southwest of the need, saying Hoosiers were driving to Nashville because it was quicker than taking a flight with a connection.

Southwest flies non-stop out of Indianapolis to the following locations:



Atlanta

Austin

Baltimore

Cancun

Dallas-Love

Denver

Panama City

Ft. Lauderdale

Houston-Hobby

Las Vegas

Kansas City

Orlando

Miami

Phoenix

Ft. Myers

San Diego

Sarasota/Bradenton

Tampa

