Southwest Airlines to add non-stop flight from Indianapolis to Nashville in Spring 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines will soon be connecting Indianapolis travelers directly to the Music City capital of the world.
The airline will begin a daily non-stop flight from the Indianapolis airport to Nashville, Tennessee on March 6, 2025.
Airport officials say they have been working on connecting Indianapolis and Nashville through a non-stop flight for seven years. It will now launch just in time for the Spring Break travel season and run daily year-round.
An Indianapolis International Airport staff member says community leaders were able to convince Southwest of the need, saying Hoosiers were driving to Nashville because it was quicker than taking a flight with a connection.
Southwest flies non-stop out of Indianapolis to the following locations:
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Baltimore
- Cancun
- Dallas-Love
- Denver
- Panama City
- Ft. Lauderdale
- Houston-Hobby
- Las Vegas
- Kansas City
- Orlando
- Miami
- Phoenix
- Ft. Myers
- San Diego
- Sarasota/Bradenton
- Tampa
