Southwest flight headed to Indy struck by gunfire at Dallas airport

DALLAS — A Southwest plane was reportedly struck by gunfire at a Dallas airport Friday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, while taxiing for takeoff at Dallas Love Field Airport, Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was reportedly struck by gunfire near the cockpit around 8:30 p.m.

The Boeing 737-800 flight was headed to the Indianapolis International Airport but after the gunfire, the plane returned to the gate, where passengers deplaned.

An investigation is underway.

At this no time, there is no reports of any arrests being made.