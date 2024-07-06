Southwest side crash leaves 1 dead, alcohol believed to be a factor

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis left one person dead early Saturday morning.
According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1200 block of Reisner St. around 1:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located multiple vehicles with damage.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
IMPD believes speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The driver received a blood draw to determine if alcohol was in their system.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
