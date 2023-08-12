Special Olympics Indiana holds ‘Plane Pull Challenge’ to raise money for athletes

INDIANAPOLIS — Participants from across the state tested their strength in a giant game of tug-of-war against a Boeing 757 jetliner — all to support Special Olympics Indiana.

Special Olympics Indiana hosted its 22nd annual Plane Pull challenge at the Indianapolis International Airport postal hub.

Teams of 15 people competed to determine who could pull the 82-ton FedEx aircraft 12-feet in the shortest amount of time. The divisions were broken up into corporate, public safety, high school students, college students and open.

“It was harder than we thought,” Special Olympics partner, coach and volunteer Kristin Schoonveld said. “We thought the jet would just move no matter what. We got it in 10 seconds though.”

Alec Spaulding was a part of the Washington Township team. He’s participated in many Special Olympics Indiana events, including bowling competitions, running track & field, softball games and so much more.

“It was really good. We needed to keep on pulling and not give up. It tested our strength and abilities,” Spaulding said.

Attendees also enjoyed music, food, games and other activities throughout the day. There were food, drinks and brews from Sun King Brewing.

The funds raised through the Plane Pull Challenge will benefit Special Olympics Indiana’s 16,000 athletes. It gives them the means to train and compete in local leagues.

For more information or to donate to Special Olympics Indiana, click here.