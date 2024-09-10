Special Olympics Indiana launches Train 4 Life program in 5 cities

PLANFIELD— On Monday night, Mason Gibson is getting ready for his work out at Unbreakable Athletics Academy.

"I love coming in and seeing all the happy faces and I've been wanting to get my six pack abs," said Gibson.

Gibson is participating in a pilot program put on by Special Olympics Indiana. The initiative is called Train 4 Life, a free fitness program designed for people with intellectual disabilities that includes partnerships with facilities in five communities.

The program sites include:



Reclaim, Greensburg

Unbreakable Athletics Academy, Plainfield

Mad Apple CrossFit, Fort Wayne

CrossFit HSE, Noblesville

CrossFit South Bend, South Bend

"We want to get people healthier, mentally and physically," said Jim Beebe the owner of Unbreakable Athletics Academy.

According to Special Olympics, studies show three quarters of adults and half of youth with intellectual disabilities tend to be obese and four times more likely to acquire type two diabetes.

"My goal is for them to learn healthier lifestyles knowing that by doing this program they're moving continuously for 30 minutes at least 3 days a week," said Kelly Daum, a coach at Unbreakable Athletics Academy.

Special Olympics Indiana will monitor and report results from its pilot program following a 12-week initial period. The goal is to expand the program to 12 communities in 2025, eventually bringing it to all 92 Indiana counties.

