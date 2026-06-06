Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games to bring thousands of athletes to Terre Haute

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Special Olympics Indiana will welcome more than 5,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers, and fans to Terre Haute for the 2026 Summer Games.

Hosted on the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, the Summer Games bring together athletes from across Indiana to compete in seven sports: track and field, bocce, bowling, cycling, powerlifting, swimming, and volleyball.

“The Summer Games are one of the most inspiring weekends in Indiana,” Jeff Mohler, President and CEO of Special Olympics Indiana said in a release. “These athletes have trained for months to reach this moment, and Terre Haute provides an incredible community atmosphere where every athlete is celebrated and supported. We invite the public to come experience the energy, joy and inspiration that make the Summer Games so special.”

In addition to the competitions, there will be interactive activities, healthy athlete screenings, and opportunities for families and fans to connect throughout the weekend.

The Healthy Athletes area in the College of Health and Human Services will offer nearly 1,000 medical checks for eyes, ears, feet, teeth, and general health.

The Opening Ceremony officially kicks off the event the evening of June 12, featuring the parade of athletes, entertainment, and the lighting of the Special Olympics cauldron by athletes and members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Athletes enter the Hulman Center by county delegations starting at 7 p.m.

For schedules, volunteer information, and additional event details, visit here.