Speculation builds about possible WWE event at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium has housed a football field, a basketball court, a concert stage and a swimming pool in 2024. Could a wrestling ring come in 2025?

A social media post made an unconfirmed claim that Indianapolis could host WWE's Royal Rumble in 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

When another social media user tagged Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett in the claim and asked, "This true, Joe?" Hogsett responded by quoting the post with a picture featuring himself and WWE wrestler Jim "Hacksaw" Dugan.

WRTV A tweet sent by Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett in response to an unconfirmed report about a possible WWE event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hogsett's picture was taken during Wrestlemania VIII in 1992, when the then-WWF performed at the Hoosier Dome with wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Macho Man Randy Savage.

File Wrestler Hulk Hogan promoting Wrestlemania VIII, which took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis.

Joey Owens attended that Wrestlemania and now operates the WCWO wrestling promotion on Kentucky Avenue.

He said a massive WWE event would boost both the city's economy and Indianapolis' place in the wrestling world.

WRTV Fans attend Wrestlemania VIII at the Indianapolis Hoosier Dome on April 5, 1992.

"We can draw some new fans so out-of-state people can see what we're about," Owens said. "This is our stage, this is our platform, this is our livelihood."

Last year's WWE Royal Rumble happened at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to Visit St. Pete-Clearwater, the Royal Rumble set a new attendance record at the nearly 40-year-old stadium with more than 48,000 fans. It also reports the event generated $47 million of economic impact in the area.

WFTS Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

If Royal Rumble comes to Lucas Oil Stadium, Owens hopes wrestling fans check out what WCWO has helped build in Indianapolis.

"We have so many people that come in here who are regulars and have followed us for years. They're like family, they support us," Owens said. "It makes me feel good because it makes me feel like I'm doing my job and helping others achieve their dreams, and that's all you could ever ask."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Andre "Hodari" Forrest retained his championship belt at a recent WCWO wrestling show.

The Indiana Sports Corp and Mayor Hogsett's office both did not respond to WRTV's inquiries about the possibility of wrestling inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the speculation about WWE at Lucas Oil Stadium remains unconfirmed, the organization will host a Monday Night Raw event at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this coming Monday.