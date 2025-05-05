Speed cameras now enforced on I-465/I-69 construction zones: Drivers react to new work zone crackdown

INDIANAPOLIS — Drivers on I-465 near the Clear Path construction zone are now facing automated speed enforcement as part of Indiana’s “Safe Zones” program, which officially began full enforcement Monday.

The program, introduced by the Indiana General Assembly in 2023, is aimed at improving safety for construction workers and drivers by targeting speeding in active work zones.

Natalie Garrett, Strategic Communications Director for INDOT, explained that the program uses truck-mounted radar and camera technology to identify vehicles traveling 11 miles per hour or more over the posted work zone speed limit.

When a violation is detected, a photo of the rear license plate is matched with state BMV data, confirmed, and a notice is mailed to the registered vehicle owner.

The penalties increase with each offense: the first violation is a warning with no fine, the second carries a $75 fine, and third and subsequent violations come with a $150 fine.

These fines are deposited into the state’s general fund, and a collections process is in place for unpaid tickets.

Drivers do have the option to contest a violation if they believe it was issued in error.

Currently, two enforcement trucks are active in the Clear Path zone, with up to four allowed at any given time.

Importantly, tickets are only valid if construction workers are physically present in the zone at the time of the violation.

Local resident and DoorDash driver Cramer Grimes says he supports the cameras.

“I’ve seen people acting a fool out there,” he said. “I worry it could be confusing if speed limit signs aren’t clear.”

WRTV talked to other drivers who say they are not in favor of the cameras.

Garrett emphasized that this is not a money-making initiative but a safety program designed to reduce crashes in construction zones, where speed is a major contributing factor.

She encouraged drivers to visit it's website to learn more about how the system works and how to contest a violation if needed.

To access INDOT's website click HERE