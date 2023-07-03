Speeding, reckless driving, neighbors in Herron-Morton neighborhood call for change

INDIANAPOLIS -- Residents who live on Indy’s near northside are calling for change after a driver allegedly plowed into multiple cars last week. “Speeding drivers all the time– multiple times a day,” Mondeka Douei said.

Douei is talking about his neighborhood near 22nd and Pennsylvania St. He told WRTV that he has called the area home for less than a year and has noticed drivers not following the speed limit signs. “Just slow down and be mindful of the people that live in the neighborhood,” Douei added.

Douei lives in the Herron-Morton Place neighborhood in Indianapolis. The neighborhood is considered a historic part of the city by many. He is not the only one expressing concerns about drivers in the area.

“What happens at night this becomes a racetrack,” the woman said. The woman wasn’t comfortable having her face shown on camera but didn’t hold back when telling WRTV about the issues with drivers in the area. She has called the area home for a couple years and has noticed the speeding for quite some time.

“Extremely high speeds – that happens from 10 to 2 am – definitely every weekend,” the woman added. The most recent incident? Neighbors tell WRTV on Friday a driver plowed into multiple cars.

“So Friday morning I woke up to my car being on my neighbors front yard,” Douei said. Douei says he now has to get a new car, which he says is just another setback.

“I’ll have to make car payments – it won’t necessarily put me in a financial hardship but it’s something that I wasn’t doing before,” Douei went onto say.

Neighbors and Douei want action, they want more speed bumps and stop signs. “Cross your fingers nothing has happened – one day as cars come down here with speed – and not having any stop signs – somebody is going to get killed,” The woman added.

DPW told WRTV that this area is set to have road calming measures implemented. The department said part of this stretch of Pennsylvania would be converted from one-way traffic to two-way.

