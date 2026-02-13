Speedway apartment complex faces fines for raw sewage on property

SPEEDWAY — The Town of Speedway is addressing an ongoing issue involving the discovery of raw sewage on the property at an apartment complex.

The property is "The Legend at Speedway Apartment Complex", located at 2202 Fair Oaks Drive, and sits north and south of 22nd Street just west of Lynhurst Drive.

Both the Town of Speedway and the Marion County Health Department have fined the Texas property owner for failure to take immediate corrective action.

The Marion County Health Department issued its notices of violation on January 7. The Speedway code enforcement officer confirmed raw sewage in the parking lot on February 7 after checking when residents complained about the lack of snow removal.

Speedway town manager Grant Kleinhenz said some corrective action has been taken.

"It's progressing. It is not near completed yet," Kleinhenz said. "Ultimately, in the end, we want it fixed. We believe those residents, they have a right to live in sanitary conditions. They pay rent, and they need to make sure that is provided to them."

Speedway is telling residents not to play in the snow or on the playground equipment, stay off the grass and to remove shoes before entering residences.

The health department is taking the owners to court, and a hearing is set for Tuesday.

The Town says this incident does not have a connection to last week's water main break that led to the boil advisory.

