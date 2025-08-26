Speedway awarded $100K grant for 16th Street corridor study

SPEEDWAY — The town of Speedway has received a $100,000 planning grant from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization (IMPO) to study improvements along 16th Street, from Mickley Avenue to Main Street.

The project, managed by the Speedway Redevelopment Commission and the Town’s Economic Development Director, will focus on making the corridor safer and more accessible for drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.

Longtime resident Jon Warnock, who lives near 16th Street, says speeding is a daily issue.

“Multiple times an hour there are cars blasting through there,” he said. “I think they’ve got to slow down the traffic.”

Speedway officials say the study could lead to a “road diet,” which may reduce lanes and use extra space for features like bike lanes and sidewalks.

The 16th Street study is one of five projects selected for IMPO funding this cycle. All projects must be underway by the end of 2026.

Town leaders will work with planners, engineers and the public to develop recommendations based on community input.

Warnock hopes the study results in visible changes. “I just want to see more signage and a real focus on slowing cars down,” he said.

The project supports ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and guide future development in Speedway.