Speedway-based investor halfway through Pyramid revitalization plans

INDIANAPOLIS — Over a year ago, Speedway-based investor Brent Benge purchased the Pyramids.

The Pyramids have been an Indianapolis staple since the 1970s. They sit near Interstate 465 and Michigan Road.

WRTV

The purchase was spearheaded by Hoosier-born and raised Benge and his company KennMar. Benge is the President and CEO of KennMar.

The goal of the purchase was to revitalize the landmark.

Over the past year, KennMar has added a fitness center, conference center, walking trails and new trees to the Pyramids.

WRTV

“To be honest, most of our growth has been word of mouth,” Michael Traas, the Campus Executive for the Hondros College of Nursing, said.

The college has been working to train the next generation of nursing students in the Pyramids for the last three years.

WRTV

Traas says he is excited about what the Pyramids will look like when the work is complete.

“One of the things we are excited about is the renovations,” Traas said.

The renovations are part of an 18-month project.

Some of the work that is upcoming includes:



Redesigned entrances

Elevator updates

Landscape upgrades

Outdoor seating

An outdoor fountain

KennMar said it has several new businesses joining the Pyramids and are currently working through the process of acquiring more.

JLL, which will lead leasing efforts for the Pyramids, released a statement to WRTV about the future of Indy’s northwest side and the project.