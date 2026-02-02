Speedway issues water boil advisory after multiple main breaks

SPEEDWAY — Due to multiple water main breaks, the Town of Speedway has issued a precautionary water boil advisory for all residents and businesses town-wide, effective immediately.

According to officials, confirmed water main breaks have occurred at three locations:

• 2012 N. Auburn Street

• 5151 W. 21st Street

• Former MCL Cafeteria area/shopping center near 2000 N. Auburn Street

Town crews have isolated affected areas, placed traffic cones at known break locations, and requested utility locates. Repair crews are actively working to restore service.

Water outages and low pressure may be experienced temporarily while repairs continue.

What the advisory means

Until the advisory is lifted, residents should:

• Boil all tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking,

cooking, brushing teeth, or washing food

• Use bottled water as an alternative if available

• Discard ice made with tap water during this time

Water may generally be used for bathing and cleaning, but care should be taken to avoid ingesting water.

Additional precautions

Flooding has occurred within the shopping center west of the former MCL Cafeteria location. Residents should avoid affected areas to allow crews to work safely and efficiently.

The water boil advisory follows Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards that all public water systems must follow.

The advisory will remain in effect until repairs are complete, system pressure is fully restored and required water quality testing confirms the water is safe.

