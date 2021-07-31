Watch
Speedway Lions Club creating checkered flag fire hydrants

The Speedway Lions Club is fundraising to decorate all of the city's fire hydrants with a checkered flag pattern.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jul 31, 2021
SPEEDWAY — Auto racing and the town of Speedway go hand-in-hand, and now some fire hydrants are making that connection even more apparent.

About 40 fire hydrants, which are traditionally yellow, are getting painted white with a black checkered decal attached. The Speedway Lions Club is spearheading the project.

You can find them in high traffic areas, such as near the track, Main Street and Crawfordsville Road.

"We believe we can have a nice image in the town and you'll know where Speedway starts and stops and give us another point of reference that we're special," John Reller, Speedway Lions Club treasurer, said.

There are a total of 488 hydrants in Speedway, and the Club needs to raise more money to complete the project.

"We know we can execute the plan, but we can't spend the money until we have it, and we're optimistic we'll be able to raise more money than it takes to do this project so we have a little money left over for other projects," Reller said.

The goal is to have all hydrants waving the checkered flag by the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

The Speedway Lions Club estimates it will cost about $50 per hydrant, and they're trying to raise $25,000.

For information on how to donate, click here.

