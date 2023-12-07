Speedway lottery player hits 2nd-largest Hoosier Lotto win

SPEEDWAY — A trip to a Speedway convenience store resulted in a nice holiday bonus for one lucky Hoosier.

The Hoosier Lottery announced a $44 million winning Hoosier Lotto ticket was purchased at a Speedway store. It is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Lucky’s Mart, located at 5209 W. 10th Street, in Speedway.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 6 were 9-16-22-26-30-37.

“Congratulations to our newest Hoosier Lotto jackpot millionaire,” Hoosier Lottery Executive Director, Sarah M. Taylor, said. “Since its first drawing in 1990, Hoosier Lotto has remained a popular game among our players. It is great to see it was won in the same town known for producing exciting racing wins for the last century.”

Wednesday’s jackpot was only the fourth time in Hoosier Lotto history that the jackpot was over $40 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, this is the second-largest win in history. The largest was worth an estimated $54.5 million and was won on Nov. 7, 2007.

Lucky Mart will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket, officials say.

For more information on the Hoosier Lottery, click here.