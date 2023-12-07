Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Speedway lottery player hits 2nd-largest Hoosier Lotto win

Lottery Jackpots
John Raoux/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Lottery Jackpots
Posted at 5:11 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 17:11:23-05

SPEEDWAY — A trip to a Speedway convenience store resulted in a nice holiday bonus for one lucky Hoosier.

The Hoosier Lottery announced a $44 million winning Hoosier Lotto ticket was purchased at a Speedway store. It is the second-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Lucky’s Mart, located at 5209 W. 10th Street, in Speedway.

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 6 were 9-16-22-26-30-37.

“Congratulations to our newest Hoosier Lotto jackpot millionaire,” Hoosier Lottery Executive Director, Sarah M. Taylor, said. “Since its first drawing in 1990, Hoosier Lotto has remained a popular game among our players. It is great to see it was won in the same town known for producing exciting racing wins for the last century.”

Wednesday’s jackpot was only the fourth time in Hoosier Lotto history that the jackpot was over $40 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, this is the second-largest win in history. The largest was worth an estimated $54.5 million and was won on Nov. 7, 2007.

Lucky Mart will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket, officials say.

For more information on the Hoosier Lottery, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!