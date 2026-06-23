Speedway Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen June 16

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WRTV) — The Speedway Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing juvenile.

Jaylena Smith, a 15-year-old Black female, was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis in Speedway on June 16, 2026, between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Jaylena is described as 5'2” and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with graphics, grey shorts and carrying a black backpack.

The Speedway Police Department posted the missing juvenile alert on social media asking anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Anyone with information on Jaylena's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Bandy directly at 317-246-5357 or by email at abandy@speedwayin.gov.