Speedway residents weigh in on proposed redesign of 16th Street corridor

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WRTV) — The town government of Speedway is asking residents to help shape the future of the 16th Street corridor by weighing in on three preliminary redesign concepts aimed at improving safety and expanding transportation options.

Officials in the Marion County town recently hosted a public open house at Meadowood Park, where residents could review the proposed concepts and speak with town leaders. The plans focus on the stretch of 16th Street between Main Street and North Mickley Avenue.

"We want to make sure we get everyone's comments, concerns, and questions, and make sure we use that feedback in our study to help shape what our future design will be," said Kyle Markley, the town of Speedway's economic development director.

The proposals are designed to address one of the community's biggest concerns: speeding along 16th Street.

"The overall problem we'd like to address is speeding on 16th Street," Markley said. "Right now, it's four lanes, and it's so easy for people to speed through there. We know there have been some wrecks around Cunningham and 16th Street, with people even ending up in yards, so we want to try to get people to slow down."

Each concept would reduce the roadway from four travel lanes to two while adding space for pedestrians, bicyclists, and public transit. Town officials say the goal is to create a safer, more accessible corridor for everyone who uses the street.

The proposals have generated mixed reactions from residents.

Longtime Speedway resident Cindy Lamb said she opposes the changes, arguing they would negatively affect nearby property owners and businesses.

"The bicycle lane and green space would take property and parking spaces from longtime residents, businesses, churches, and restaurants," Lamb said. "It makes no sense."

Others are taking a more measured approach. Benny Grove, who has lived in Speedway for 40 years, said he sees advantages and disadvantages in each proposal.

"They've got three good ideas there," Grove said. "I like all three to a certain degree. There are things I don't like about all three of them, but I'll share my thoughts and opinions, and hopefully they'll make the choice that's best for the community."

Residents can submit feedback in person or online through the beginning of August. Town leaders will use that input to help determine which design moves forward.

Officials are open to feedback in person and online until early August. Once a final concept is selected, Markley said construction is not expected to begin until 2030 or 2031.