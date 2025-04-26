Spring allergy struggles: Expert insight on prolonged pollen seasons and allergy relief

INDIANAPOLIS — As spring blooms into full swing, many are finding themselves not just enjoying the sunshine, but also reaching for the tissues.

With rising temperatures indicating a change in climate, local health experts warn that it may be more than just a seasonal nuisance. In fact, extended pollen seasons could mean lingering allergy symptoms for many people.

WRTV

Dave Meeker, a longtime allergy sufferer, knows this all too well. “Every morning, when I get out of bed, it’s time to take a decongestant or nose spray. I’ve been dealing with it since I was three years old, and at 67, I just keep on putting up with it,” he shared.

Dr. Mark Kaplan, Chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at IU Health, provides insight into this year’s allergy season: He says this year, everything seems pretty standard when it comes to his patients' symptoms and the severity of those symptoms.

"As temperatures increase a little bit, we're seeing that there are longer pollen seasons, and so symptoms can certainly last for a longer period of time as well," Dr. Kaplan said.

WRTV

With changes in weather patterns leading to fluctuating temperatures, Dr. Kaplan explains that the life cycle of certain plants has been impacted, allowing them to pollinate longer.

“The plants that generate a lot of the allergens can be pollinating for longer periods of time. I think that a lot of the fluctuations in temperatures that we've seen recently can lead to rounds of pollen release, and that can also lead to increased exposure of people that are going outside," Dr. Kaplan said.

WRTV

To combat the effects of seasonal allergies, Dr. Kaplan has several recommendations. One of the simplest solution he says it to limit outdoor time.

“If you do go outside, try to wash off your hands and face when you come back inside to reduce your exposure to allergens,” he advises.

Additionally, wearing a mask while gardening or spending time outdoors can significantly lower your risk of inhaling pollen and other allergens. “It can be very effective at reducing your exposure to the trees, grass, and other plants that are around you,” Dr. Kaplan added.

For those battling with seasonal allergies, it might just be time to stock up on that decongestant or consider wearing a mask while gardening.