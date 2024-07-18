Watch Now
Spring Mill Road bridge closed for ‘several days’ after semi crashes into bridge

Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 18, 2024

CARMEL — Spring Mill Road bridge over Interstate 465 was closed after a semi with an oversized load collided with the bridge on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. over the westbound lanes between 96th and Illinois Streets.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, crews and the EMA responded to the scene for a “large fuel spill.”

Officials say the beans were inspected and the bridge will remain closed for several days.

