Springs and Summer busy months for buying and selling homes, how to make your house sell online

INDIANAPOLIS— On Tuesday afternoon, Jill Holloway is helping her client clear out and stage her home.

“To get a home ready for market you’re breathing life into a house. You’re telling a story of what the home is all about,” said Holloway.

Leslie Bush has lived in her Washington Township home for 25 years and it’s now time to downsize.

“I love the fact that it is a unique home and the mid-century, but in preparing it I had to do a lot of modernization, said Bush.

Spring and Summer months tend to be busy when it comes to buying and selling home and Bush is learning what it takes to stage her home and get it photo ready.

“There’s a lot of buzz going on, a lot of energy. We have quite a few homes hitting the market and they’re going relatively quickly,” said Holloway.

“My son is a Realtor. He talked to me about the importance of professional photographs and staging and stuff like that. I didn’t really know what that meant,” said Bush.

According to the National Association of Realtor's more than 50% of buyers find their new homes online.

“They’re all looking on their sofas, in their living rooms, during the day at work, wherever they are, on their walks, they just pull out their phones and pull out their apps as a way of looking for homes that have hit the market,” said Holloway.

Things like curb appeal, cleanliness and your home’s unique features not only have to pop in person but online as well.

“It’s “How would you want to see this house?,” said Holloway.

The MIBOR Realtor Association says that in March, homes in Central Indiana were on the market for an average of 12 days. In Washington Township, Holloway says the average is about 37 days with 192 currently on the market.

“Buyers have time to go see it, but the right price range is going to go pretty fast so they do need to be prepared and ready to take action if its the house they’re looking for,” said Holloway.