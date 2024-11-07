Squatter lives in home listed on Facebook Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is accused of breaking into a home that was for sale and court documents state she started living in it.

“We went to go show the property, opened the lock box and somebody had moved their belongings in,” Josh Martin, with @properties, said.

Martin said that happened in January.

In November 2023, court documents say the presumed squatter rented the other half of the duplex.

It was actually posted on Facebook Marketplace.

“It looked like if someone had broken into and vandalized the place,” Martin said.

Now, the duplex is boarded up. IMPD says detectives have been called to the duplex about 29 times in the last year.

Police say the calls included domestic disturbances, drug investigations, overdoses, and even a shooting.

“There are squatters on a daily basis, I think out of 42 properties, there were 23 homes that ended up with squatters in the properties,” Martin said.

WRTV isn’t naming the suspect because she isn’t formally charged.