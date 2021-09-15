St. Luke's UMC holding supply drive for Afghan refugees

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis church is partnering with two other churches and the community to raise money and collect items for Afghan refugees staying at Camp Atterbury.

St. Luke's United Methodist Church is also working with Team Rubicon to collect new clothing and hygiene items as well as financial donations.

"When we heard that thousands of refugees were really coming into our backyard at Camp Atterbury, we felt as if we had new neighbors and we needed to start a welcoming committee," Reverend Nicole Caldwell-Gross, pastor of outreach, said. "That included meeting those basic needs of clothing, hygiene items, and other things that people would need as they're resettling in a new country."

The church is also holding a Blessing Service for those items on Monday, September 20 at 9:30 a.m. before the trucks head to Camp Atterbury. The church is located 100 W. 86th Street.

To find out more on how to donate, click here.

