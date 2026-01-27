INDIANAPOLIS — This winter storm isn't just making travel tricky — it's sending more people to the emergency room with weather-related injuries.

St. Vincent ER doctor warns of rising winter storm injury cases

Doctors at Ascension St. Vincent say they're starting to see a rise in injuries on Monday. The most common injuries are broken bones from slip-and-fall accidents on snow and ice. In older adults, that can mean a serious hip fracture.

Cold temperatures can also lead to frostbite in fingers and toes if you're outside too long.

Despite being great exercise, shoveling snow brings its own set of dangers, according to Dr. Kris Hunt, Medical Director of St. Vincent Indianapolis Emergency Department.

"I was wearing my Fitbit yesterday while I was shoveling the snow, and I got my heart rate over 100 for over a couple of hours," Hunt said.

Hunt warns that people over 50 with heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or high blood pressure face particular risks when doing heavy outdoor work after being mostly sedentary.

"I've seen over my career a number of heart attacks from folks that are mostly sedentary and then go out and shovel snow really hard," Hunt said.

If you're in one of those higher-risk categories, Hunt recommends taking frequent breaks, or better yet, asking someone with a snow blower to help.

"If you're experiencing chest pain, stop and get medical care. If your back is starting to ache, take frequent breaks. Come inside, get warm, and hydrate," Hunt said.

Hunt says taking breaks is important because you start to sweat inside your layers, and those layers can get cold.

"Taking a break helps with that. You can dry out and then come back to it," Hunt said.

Hunt also warns to watch for frostbite in fingers and toes. Signs include pain, tingling or bluish discoloration.

His advice: don't ignore chest discomfort, dizziness or pain after a fall that makes it hard to bear weight. Those could signal a serious injury or medical emergency.